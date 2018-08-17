KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2018 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZEUS. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,541.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 96.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

