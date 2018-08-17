Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Director Sells $42,950.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director John Allred sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Allred also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, John Allred sold 2,691 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $113,102.73.

On Wednesday, August 1st, John Allred sold 4,463 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $179,055.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 113,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.