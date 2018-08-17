Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:KRP opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 161.46 and a beta of 1.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 126.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

