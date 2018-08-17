KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (KCDMY) & MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY) Head-To-Head Survey

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS: MONDY) and MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 195.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 10.77% 68.65% 10.73% MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.00 billion N/A $213.97 million N/A N/A MONDI PLC/ADR $8.02 billion 1.28 $758.43 million $3.38 16.54

MONDI PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 MONDI PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR beats MONDI PLC/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, creams and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine napkins, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, and foaming liquid soaps; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear's, protectors, feminine napkins, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Evenflo, Escudo, Blumen, and Solei brands. It also exports its products. The company is based in México, Mexico.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. The company serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. Mondi plc was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. Mondi plc is a subsidiary of Mondi Group.

