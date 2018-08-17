Kingfisher plc (KGF) Insider Karen Witts Purchases 53 Shares

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts acquired 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £152.11 ($194.04).

Karen Witts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingfisher alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Karen Witts acquired 49 shares of Kingfisher stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($191.90).

On Friday, June 15th, Karen Witts bought 48 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($190.43).

On Monday, May 21st, Karen Witts bought 50 shares of Kingfisher stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($190.08).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.50) on Friday. Kingfisher plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285.30 ($3.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.80 ($4.72).

Several analysts recently commented on KGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 302 ($3.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.91) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 343.64 ($4.38).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.