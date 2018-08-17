Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 210,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 939,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 278,081 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,884. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

