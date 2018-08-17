L Brands (LB) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) debt fell 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on November 1, 2035. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $86.75 and were trading at $86.83 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Wedbush started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

NYSE LB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 2,453,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,325. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other L Brands news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

