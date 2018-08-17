La Quinta (LQ) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

News stories about La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. La Quinta earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0643571857681 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of La Quinta from $23.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La Quinta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE:LQ opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.74. La Quinta has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia.

