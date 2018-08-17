Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Headlines about Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lake Shore Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 48.3640719683105 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LSBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 2,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of -0.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

