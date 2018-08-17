Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stake Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 234.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 144.1% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $165,381,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,601.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

