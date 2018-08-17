Latino Token (LATINO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Latino Token (CURRENCY:LATINO) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Latino Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Latino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Latino Token has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One Latino Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00309110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00162873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00041486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Latino Token Profile

Latino Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Latino Token’s official message board is latinotoken.com/blog. Latino Token’s official Twitter account is @latinotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Latino Token Token Trading

Latino Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latino Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Latino Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Latino Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

