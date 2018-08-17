Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Insider Graeme Leon Sells 2,000 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) insider Graeme Leon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

TSE LNF traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.00. 31,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$16.35 and a 12 month high of C$19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

