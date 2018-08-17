Leviar (XLC) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Leviar (CURRENCY:XLC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Leviar has a total market capitalization of $109,857.00 and $132.00 worth of Leviar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leviar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Leviar has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.01561086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Leviar

Leviar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Leviar’s total supply is 12,699,945 coins. The Reddit community for Leviar is /r/Leviar_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leviar’s official message board is medium.com/@leviarcoin_fdn. The official website for Leviar is leviar.io. Leviar’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn.

Leviar Coin Trading

Leviar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leviar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leviar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leviar using one of the exchanges listed above.

