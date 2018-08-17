Liberty Tax (TAX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Tax earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.833233027873 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Liberty Tax stock remained flat at $$9.20 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. Liberty Tax has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Liberty Tax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Liberty Tax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director John T. Hewitt sold 1,946,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $16,935,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 280,000 shares of Liberty Tax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

