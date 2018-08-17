LIFE (LIFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,609.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. LIFE has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $10,609.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00269731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00157042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031273 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

