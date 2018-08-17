Linda (LINDA) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Linda has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $31,320.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last week, Linda has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045907 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00250543 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00062824 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 9,043,877,986 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

