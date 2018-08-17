Lisk Price Hits $4.06 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00061806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and COSS. Lisk has a total market cap of $443.47 million and $14.82 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00077397 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032778 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00083622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033662 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 124,406,404 coins and its circulating supply is 109,165,138 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitBay, Poloniex, Binance, Coinbe, Exrates, OKEx, Bitbns, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, COSS, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Upbit, YoBit, Coinroom and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

