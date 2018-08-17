LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 41,822 Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 2,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 410,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aqua Metals news, President Stephen Cotton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,400 shares of company stock worth $146,611. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Aqua Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 833.24%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

