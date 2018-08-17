Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,644,000 after acquiring an additional 177,632 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 734,753 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 849,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 353,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 349,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $925,352.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $221,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $1,807,589. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 2.40. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $80.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

