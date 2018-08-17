Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 20,380 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 400.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $448,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

