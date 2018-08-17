Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.87 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.