Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,094 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $174,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Leerink Swann raised Cardinal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.