Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lowe’s Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.8016877099199 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.