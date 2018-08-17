LSI Industries (LYTS) Trading Up 7.1% on Earnings Beat

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was up 7.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 5,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 138,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LSI Industries by 4,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.