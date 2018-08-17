LSV Asset Management Has $233.76 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,134,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $233,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 741,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,891,000 after acquiring an additional 274,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.