LTC Properties (LTC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LTC Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3395093353411 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,780. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

