M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Zelman & Associates raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,422. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.27 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

