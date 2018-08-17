Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 336,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3,121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 265,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $262,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,946.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,909 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

