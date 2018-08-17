Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $24,275,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 85.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prologis by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,194. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$62.97” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of PLD opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

