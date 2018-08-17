Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,908,000 after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.66 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

