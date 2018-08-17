Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE MX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.01. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp bought 107,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,270,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 123,345 shares of company stock worth $1,463,522 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 116.8% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. It operates through the Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group segments. The Foundry Services Group segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services mainly for fabless and Integrated Device Manufacturer semiconductor companies.

