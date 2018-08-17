Maguerite A. Piret Sells 2,825 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) Stock

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Director Maguerite A. Piret sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $24,040.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of New America High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,004. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New America High Income Fund by 1,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 340,596 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New America High Income Fund by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 263,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 153,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in New America High Income Fund by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 164,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

