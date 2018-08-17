Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) Director Acquires $13,673.50 in Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68. Mannatech, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Mannatech announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $500,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Mannatech by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mannatech by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mannatech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

