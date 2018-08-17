MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Director Paul R. Lederer Sells 7,500 Shares

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

MAXIMUS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, First Analysis raised MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

