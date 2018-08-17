MC Mining’s (MCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of MCM stock remained flat at $GBX 23.50 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. MC Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 30.47 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.60 ($0.91).

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, formerly Coal of Africa Limited, is a coal exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s Exploration segment is involved in the search for resources for commercial exploitation, and the determination of the technical feasibility and commercial viability of resources. The Development segment is engaged in establishing access to and commissioning facilities to extract, treat and transport production from the mineral reserve, and other preparations for commercial production.

