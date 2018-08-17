Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NASDAQ MDSO traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $155.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $365,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $226,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,418 shares of company stock worth $3,086,728. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 102.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth $274,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

