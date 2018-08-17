Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MDLY opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.25. Medley Management has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Get Medley Management alerts:

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medley Management from $3.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $6.00 price objective on Medley Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.