Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,512 British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $71.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

