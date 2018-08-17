Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,915 Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $1,229,426. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

