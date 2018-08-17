Meritage Homes (MTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry in the past six months and we expect the company to continue gaining after it came up with a solid performance in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, courtesy of a solid housing market scenario. In fact, the company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark for 11 straight quarters. Earnings also grew 34% from the year-ago profit level. Homebuilding revenues increased 9.4% year over year, driven by strength in LiVE.NOW. homes. Meritage homes riveting growth potential lies in the company’s strong order growth, EPS improvement and improving gross margin. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also increased over the past month. Yet, rising costs of labor and land, along with federal regulations, remain concerns.”

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

MTH stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,278. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.