Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($12.73) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.93 ($14.69).

B4B3 stock opened at €12.01 ($13.65) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

About Metro AG Preference Shares

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

