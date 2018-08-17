Michael Kuglin Sells 7,250 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) CFO Michael Kuglin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $174,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,020.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Suburban Propane Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

