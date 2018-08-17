Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $232.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.64 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

