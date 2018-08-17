Mithras Investment Trust plc (MTH) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Mithras Investment Trust plc (LON:MTH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mithras Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 238.14 ($3.04) on Friday. Mithras Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 253.84 ($3.24).

About Mithras Investment Trust

Mithras Investment Trust PLC is a private equity investment trust. The Company’s segments include Investment holdings and Private equity fund-of-funds management. Its investment objective is to follow a realization strategy, which aims to crystallize value for shareholders in a manner, which seeks to achieve a balance between returning cash to shareholders and maximizing value of the Company’s portfolio.

