MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

News stories about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1001247392774 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

