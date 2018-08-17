Monroe Bank & Trust MI Buys 6,167 Shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf comprises 2.5% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

BMV BWX opened at $27.26 on Friday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $559.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This is an increase from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

