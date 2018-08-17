Morgan Stanley Trims Casa Systems (CASA) Target Price to $18.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 59,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,069. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

