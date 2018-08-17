Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 47,622 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,622 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $74,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 79,361.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,667,000 after buying an additional 1,339,623 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,378,000 after buying an additional 677,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after buying an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $86,723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,245.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,279,000 after buying an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $196.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.