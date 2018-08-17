Musicoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,568.00 (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Musicoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Musicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $14,568.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.04621968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00210467 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Musicoin

Musicoin (MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 776,117,568 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

