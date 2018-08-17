Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

News articles about Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nabriva Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.609902890043 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NBRV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.57. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.40% and a negative net margin of 642.38%. equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Webster acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Burgess acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,660 shares of company stock worth $238,711. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

